North-east charity compiles coronavirus funding information

North-east groups helping with the areas response to the Covid-19 pandemic are being urged to check if they are eligible for support.

Aberdeenshire Voluntary Action (AVA) has created an online guide for any organisations that could potentially receive a cash boost.

The charity, which supports groups ranging from community trusts to the scouts, has launched an online resource to offer more information.

A statement from AVA said: “If any groups or organisations that are looking for funding, to support your fantastic effort in response to Covid-19/Coronavirus then AVA has recently developed a file of Covid-19 funding information that can be downloaded and shared.

“It will be updated on a weekly basis and will show funds that are open at the time of publishing.”

For more information about the funding available visit https://bit.ly/35DXSFM