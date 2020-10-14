North-east charity Christmas collection goes live

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – as a north-east children’s charity prepares for the festive season.

Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, has opened its pre-orders for Christmas gifts.

As with each year, the charity has a bespoke range for pressies which can be purchased, with all proceeds going towards supporting those it helps in the north-east.

Each year the charity launches a festive range which supports its fundraising activities across the year. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, major fundraising events had to be cancelled due to restrictions, despite Charlie House seeing an 80% rise in demand for support.

As well as its normal collection which is available all year round, it has also launched Christmas-themed items including cards, baubles and sweet treats.

It will also be bringing back its popular chocolate lollies and pin badges.

For the keen collectors in the north-east, Charlie House will also launch its first Christmas bauble, with plans to bring out a new design each year.

Sarah Bremner, director of marketing and communications at Charlie House, said: “At a time when we all need a little sparkle and magic back in our lives, we are delighted to launch the Charlie House Christmas Collection on our online shop. We have some fantastic new products this year including our first limited-edition Christmas bauble.

“This lovely keepsake highlights support of the charity and will be such a wonderful memory to unearth each year when it’s time to dig out the decorations and put up the tree. We will be launching a new bauble design each year so people will have to be fast to grab this first edition special memento before it sells out.”

© Courtesy Charlie House

She added: “We also have sweet festive treats from Cocoa Ooze, including new orange chocolate button gift bags as well as our ever-popular star shaped milk chocolate lollies with orange ribbon and Charlie Dog tag.

“Stocking fillers aplenty see many items under £10 and include the fantastic Rifka and the Christmas Elf children’s book, Light Up A Life festive pin badges and our best-selling charity Christmas cards.

“Not only are you Christmas shopping with delivery straight to your door but you are also making a difference to local families with the profits from the sale of all of these items enabling us to continue our work and to support babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, and their families, in the north-east.”

Charlie House is also appealing for volunteers to help with its Santa’s Grotto.

It is set to hold its annual Santa’s Workshop in the Bon Accord centre.

Profits raised from the festive extravaganza will go towards the charity’s work.

And it is appealing for volunteers to come forward to fill the role of “elves”.

To get involved, email volunteer@charliehouse.org.uk or call 01224 313333

In past years, it has also taken part in other festive fundraisers, including the Evening Express’ campaign Santa Paws, which ran last year over the Christmas period, and saw furry friends given the chance to take their picture with Santa.

To purchase the Charlie House Christmas Collection visit https://www.shop.charliehouse.org.uk

Any pre-orders will be delivered based on the date shown on the website.