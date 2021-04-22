North-east charity champion Alison helped others find way through

Alison Chandler’s story will continue to inspire people across the north-east and beyond, her friends and family say.

The long-serving charity worker, who lived in Johnshaven and worked for Aberdeen’s third-sector interface ACVO, died on Wednesday April 14 at the age of 63.

Despite having cancer for a number of years, Alison always sought to spread a message of hope and positivity to others.

When she first became ill in 2016, she began expressing her emotions through painting, drawing, photographs and writing – a project she named Way Through, drawing on her self-described “life-changing” experience walking the Camino de Santiago in Spain in 2015.

The message of Way Through spread around the world, and even as her own illness progressed Alison sought to inspire others, sending copies of her photo book to every hospice in Britain.

She was even able to return to walk the Camino again in 2018, and was the subject of an award-winning documentary.

Her friend Louise Baxter, speaking on behalf of Alison’s husband Miles and daughter Holly, paid tribute to her “huge compassion” and desire to help others find their own way through.

“When Alison first had her diagnosis about four and a half years ago, she had just completed the Camino de Santiago with me and a few others to raise money for Cornerstone,” Louise said.

“The whole thing about Alison and Compostela is crucial to all the work she did. She had gone there as a student and had always wanted to walk part of the pilgrimage route.

“She used that when she became ill as a motif for all the work she did, which came under the banner of ‘the way through’.

“The project involved paintings, drawings, writings, a book she published and photograph books which were put in every hospice in Britain to help other cancer sufferers and their families find a hopeful and happy route through. She wanted to help people live productively with cancer, as opposed to seeing it as a threat, battle or enemy.

“She was a larger-than-life colourful figure with huge creativity, and huge compassion. That’s a rare mix.

“There was also a film Tim Langford made of her and it won several international prizes last year. She was held in regard well beyond the Aberdeen area.

“Alison was getting letters and gifts from people in other parts of the world who had come across the Way Through website and had been touched by it.

“She didn’t lose any battle with cancer – she won every single one of them. Her help for others will continue long after her passing.

“The most important bit is the positive impact she had on other people’s lives and hopefully that will continue.”

Louise and a number of friends plan to ensure Alison’s legacy lives on by hosting exhibitions featuring her works, and by providing photo books to even more people.

“Alison put together a group of us who visited her when she was first sick, and she called us the ‘dream committee’,” she said.

“We started getting all her work framed and started the first exhibitions. We’ll be coming together again as a group and part of that will be trying to plan a retrospective exhibition of her most important pieces of work in the city and in Johnshaven.

“We will be looking at the inspiring photo book to see whether we can update it and put it out into places which maybe haven’t had it so far.

“Those are practical ways in which Alison’s hard legacy will be continued, but it’s also the legacy of her inspiration on countless people.

“She really deeply felt that others in her position could, through doing things and enjoying life, could learn to live more wholly with illnesses like cancer.”

For many years Alison worked to improve the lives of those in the north-east as a funding and sustainability manager for ACVO.

She worked closely with charities in Aberdeen, helping them obtain funding for their projects and supporting them with campaigns and events.

The organisation’s chairman Paul O’Connor spoke of his admiration for Alison’s positive outlook.

“I had the privilege of knowing Alison for the length of time that she worked at ACVO, and it was clear when I first met her that Alison had fire in her belly, was passionate about the third sector, and above all, she believed in empowering people and communities to bring about positive change and improvements,” he said.

“Alison was a fierce defender of justice and was respected by the thousands of organisations and professionals whose life she touched throughout the decades of service to the third sector in Aberdeen and the country.

“On a personal level I enjoyed the many events I attended with Alison, her wonderful artwork, our conversations about life, and admired how she could turn a negative into the positive while always encouraging others on their own journey through life and work.”

Future Choices, a charity Alison worked closely with during her time with ACVO, described her as a “real champion” for the third sector.

Chairman David Forbes added: “We have very fond memories of Alison since the beginning of our journey, from appearing on national TV which Alison helped us with to receiving awards during our early days.

“Her dedication and support to our cause and vision was always deeply appreciated. In every meeting, there would be lots of questions but questions to help push and drive us forward.

“Alison always wanted the absolute best for the groups and individuals she was supporting.”