North-east charity encourages residents to take on 2,600 miles

Friends of Anchor has urged residents to help take on a 2,600 mile in aid of the charity.

It will launch Going the Distance in June which will involve people walking, running, cycling and skating across the north-east, to support its cancer and hematology patients.

Friends of Anchor calculated the total number of miles skirting round its buildings when staff came up with the challenge.

Now they need support from north-east residents to help them meet their ambitious target.

Every mile completed will help them to reach their goal.

As Scotland begins to slowly exit the lockdown, it is advised that people stick to the guidelines of travelling no further than five miles from their homes.

The charity has also suggested a number of other activities to help reach the target, such as hiking, running, rollerskating and horse-riding.

Counting steps from the comfort of your own living room or garden can also help.

The suggested donation towards the campaign is £20 per household or £10 per individual, and fundraising is also encouraged as part of the challenge.

Participants will be welcomed into an online group where they can share insider tips to help each other reach their chosen distance.

Photos and highlights will also be compiled to create a “distance diary.”

To join the group, visit https://bit.ly/2XB581v