North-east charity calls on golfers to take part in Summer Solstice challenge

Local children’s charity Charlie House is calling on keen golfers to get involved in its latest fundraising drive.

The Summer Solstice Golf Challenge will see participants tackle four rounds of golf in one day, a total of 72 holes, to raise money for the charity.

The event will see teams of up to four golfers teeing off from sunrise on June 21, which is the beginning of the Summer Solstice and the longest day of the year, as they begin play to complete the 72 holes in 24 hrs.

Westhill Golf Club have offered up their course for the challenge, waiving all green fees for participants.

Minimum sponsorship of £150 per person is required to take part and all entrants will receive a Charlie House T-shirt.

All funds raised from the challenge will go directly to the charity, with a focus on raising cash for its Big Build Appeal to create a place where families can access help and support.

The facility will be built on the grounds of Woodend Hospital and will have eight bedrooms, offering parents and carers the chance to recharge their batteries while their children are cared for by specially trained medical staff.

It will have a sensory room, library, spa pool, craft room, teen den, soft play area and therapy room.

Golf a ‘great way’ to raise funds

Jenna Simpson, fundraising coordinator at Charlie House, said: “We are delighted that both Westhill Golf Club and Scott James Associates have backed this outdoor challenge for keen golfers and Charlie House supporters.

“With courses around Aberdeen remaining open throughout lockdown, golf is a great way to raise vital funds for a good cause while setting yourself the ultimate challenge in your favourite sport.”

Funds raised will go to the charity

Charlie House was established 10 years ago with the aim of helping babies and young people who experience disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

The charity’s services are currently being run virtually, with activity clubs, siblings’ clubs and support groups all taking place online.

To sign-up or find out more about the golfing challenge, email ivana@charliehouse.org.uk or call 01224 313333.