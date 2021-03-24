North-east charity Befriend a Child calling on people to do 5k a day in May

A local children’s charity is encouraging people in the north-east to take part in its upcoming fitness initiative.

Befriend a Child, the only specialist befriending charity for children in the north-east, is launching its 5k a day challenge this May.

This will be the second time the charity has launched the challenge, which asks that participants to walk, run or cycle 3.1 miles every day throughout the month.

Last year, Befriend a Child have more than 100 supporters participating, with fundraising manager Bethany Hogg saying the initiative was “incredibly well-received”.

“The 5k a day for the month of May challenge was something we launched last year and following the success, we decided to make it an annual challenge,” Bethany added.

“To support our participants, we set up a 5k a day Facebook group where an incredible community grew as participants shared pictures of their daily walks and runs, sent motivational messages to one another, and truly got the most out of their experience.

“Last year we had the support of fitness expert, Seonaid Drummond, who helped coach participants through their 5k a day journey offering online stretches, nutritional advice, and motivation to keep going. And we are hoping to offer something similar to participants this year.”

The support and generosity of participants in 2020 raised £17,796.63 for the children and families across the region that Befriend a Child supports.

Bethany is hoping the challenge is just as, if not more successful this time around.

She said: “Anyone can take part. We are encouraging participants to walk, run, cycle or even skip their way to 5k a day so can be enjoyed by families, individuals, friendship groups and even work colleagues.

“People who wish to take part can sign up by donating £5 to our Just Giving page and setting up their own fundraising page with the aim of raising £50 and joining our 5k a day 2021 group.

“Ultimately, we’re aiming to raise funds and awareness for the children and families Befriend a Child support, but in a fun and engaging way that’s accessible to all – even in the face of Covid-19 and potential lockdown restrictions.”

At the beginning of lockdown, Befriend a Child moved very quickly to digitise the programmes and projects it offers for children and families with great success.

“Over the last year, so many of our usual fundraisers and initiatives have had to be cancelled and shelved due to lockdown and restrictions to keep us all safe. But our volunteer befrienders and mentors have been fantastic and remained dedicated throughout.

“They took very quickly to hosting virtual activities with their young people and ensuring they remained supported during what was a very difficult period at home for so many.

“Challenges like these have been vital to helping us raise funds to keep our programmes and projects going during what has been a hugely challenging time for our beneficiaries.

“It has been difficult at times, particularly with so many fundraising events and challenges being cancelled, but our team have been proactive in delivering brand new events for supporters to enjoy.

“On a similar note, challenges such as the 5k a day for the month of May also offer supporters the chance to do improve their own mental health and wellbeing by getting out of the house for fresh air and exercise on a daily basis, which we really thought was part of the main appeal of the 2020 challenge.

“To anyone thinking of taking part we’d like to say go for it.

“The 5k a day for the month of May is so flexible and you’ll receive expert advice from local fitness experts in your journey, as well as the support of our fantastic 5k a day community.”

Other than the 5k a day challenge, Bethany says there’s “even more to come” from the charity in 2021.

She added: “Firstly, our online auction will run from Monday April 12 to Sunday April 25, where participants will have the opportunity to bid on a range of prizes including a Hobbit Hideaway stay in Moray and a game of golf at Gleneagles (to name a few).

“We are also shortly launching our virtual craft market and Befriend a Child’s Golf Day, which will see teams compete at Meldrum House on Thursday August 26.

“With even more events to be announced, we’re hoping that we can put a smile on peoples faces in 2021.”

To take part in the charity’s 5k a day challenge, find out more information or make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/5KadayforthemonthofMay2021