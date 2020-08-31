North-east charity awarded grant by council

A north-east charity has been awarded a five-figure sum to help tackle poverty and digital exclusion.

Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee last week voted to award funding of more than £50,000 to Aberdeen Foyer.

The money will go towards the charity’s Learning Houses in Peterhead and Fraserburgh and will be used to help people improve their digital skills and overcome challenges they face in trying to find work.

Anne Kain, head of the Foyer’s learning and employability services, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in many services going online.

“It has highlighted the levels of digital exclusion locally and our Learning House approach offers increased access to digital kit and opportunity for digital connectivity ensuring members of the community have the essential digital skills for life and work.

“We welcome Aberdeenshire Council’s continued support of our approach to enabling learning and tackling poverty.”