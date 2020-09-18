North-east charity launches new appeal to give vulnerable youngsters a good night’s sleep

A north-east children’s charity has launched a new campaign which aims to give every underprivileged youngster a good night’s sleep.

AberNecessities supports struggling children and families by providing the bare essentials needed to care for children.

The charity aims to raise enough funds to provide at least 50 beds for youngsters through its ‘No Child Should Go Without Sweet Dreams’ campaign.

To date, AberNecessities has helped more than 130 children who previously did not have a suitable bed of their own to sleep in. More than 45 beds have been provided in the last two months alone.

Referrals from health care professionals are asking for bed and mattress donations for children sleeping on broken or no longer fit-for-purpose beds. Some are sharing with parents or siblings, or in some cases, simply sleeping on the floor.

Sainsbury’s Furniture Store will be providing the furniture at cost price and supplying a free delivery and set-up service for each one purchased.

AberNecessities will also be creating and distributing ‘Snug as a Bug’ bundles, priced at £60, via their dedicated referral system.

The packs include pyjamas, cosy slippers, a hot water bottle, a storybook and a teddy bear.

Philip Sainsbury said: “When I first heard about AberNecessities, I was touched both by the fantastic work they do, but also about the level of deprivation in such an affluent city as Aberdeen.

“I wanted to do something to give back to the community in which Sainsbury’s Furniture has been a proud part of since 1932. Donating beds seemed like the least I could do to help support such a brilliant cause.”

AberNecessities Founder, Danielle Flecher-Horn added: “Sleep is such a basic need of a child and young person’s development but sadly for many children in this city, it is a need not being met.

“When a child does not get a good night’s sleep, they can find concentrating at school more difficult which in turn hinders their learning.

“Behavioural problems can also become common due to increased levels of anxiety, stress, irritability and forgetfulness. Every child deserves a good night’s sleep to help them learn, grow and thrive.”

“We are incredibly grateful to Philip and everyone at Sainsbury’s Furniture for the incredible level of support they’ve given us. We can’t thank them enough for their help and we appreciate it immensely.”

Locals, businesses and supporters can donate directly to the appeal through the Just Giving page at https://bit.ly/3hyovjG