North-east charity appeals for clothing after 900% increase in support requests

A north-east charity is appealing for children’s clothing following an increase in demand due to Covid-19.

AberNecessities supports vulnerable children and families by providing the bare essentials needed to care for children.

It works closely with a body of professionals across the NHS, education system and social work to support children living in poverty in the north-east.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic it has seen a 900% increase in applications for support, and helped more than 4,000 children and families across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Now, it is appealing for good quality pre-loved or new clothing for children aged two to 19.

Danielle Flecher-Horn, co-founder of AberNecessities said: “Since the start of the pandemic we have received a large amount of applications and sadly, we continue to see rising levels of families in need across the city.

“In line with Government guidelines we put a pause on all donations in order to protect our staff and the families we support.

“Thankfully, as a result of the public’s generosity prior to this national crisis we have been able to keep up with demand – enabling us to help disadvantaged children in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire however, our supplies are now running low.

“We are asking for good quality pre-loved or new clothing for children aged two years to 19.

She added: “We have been overwhelmed by the response from our appeal so far and the donations from our amazing community will ensure that we continue to provide the basics that no child should go without.

“I would like to send my warmest thanks to our team and the volunteers who make this whole operation possible and a further thank you to the people in our city for their continued support and generosity.”

The charity is adopting new safety measures to protect staff, volunteers and families.

It kindly asks that all contributions are clean and in bags marked with gender and age group or size.

The organisation’s drop-off points throughout the city remain closed however, as part of a phased reopening it will be accepting donations at the AberNecessities office in Dyce on Tuesday, July 21 and Tuesday, July 28 between the hours of 10am and 2pm.

Further drop-off times will be released shortly via the charity’s Facebook page.

To find out more about AberNecessities, or to donate, visit www.facebook.com/AberNecessities/