North east charity appeal serving hot meals to people in need

Dozens of north-east volunteers are working tirelessly to help vulnerable residents get access to vital food during the coronavirus outbreak.

As part of the AC2U campaign, Aberdeen Cyrenians, Aberdeen Foyer, CFINE and Social Bite have teamed up to support people struggling in the north-east.

Supported by the Evening Express and Original FM, the aim is to get as much essentials delivered as possible each day.

The work begins with processing applications made to AC2U.org, the emergency response deliver service.

Staff contact those asking for help to identify their needs, plan supplies required and give emotional and practical support.

Nosheen Shan, lead practitioner for the Direct Access Service, said: “We have hundreds of calls on a daily basis. As well as checking what people need and providing reassurance, we are also able to offer support on a range of issues.

“A lot of people are finding themselves in a difficult position as workplaces close down making it difficult to pay the rent or mortgage.

“From housing advice and debt management, to benefit entitlement and safety plans, our other services are still open, providing remote support and helping people in crisis with their emergencies.”

Meanwhile at AC2U, other staff are busy in the industrial kitchen cooking up delicious and nutritious food donated by local businesses and supermarkets.

Others are packing up food and provision parcels to help people in need last longer.

Sam Domeracki, support practitioner for the campaign, said: “Usually we offer hot food four days a week through Street Alternatives, where those in need get a hot meal, warm showers, laundry access and some important social time.

“Since we can’t provide that at the moment due to the high risk to those we support, instead we’re taking hot food out to people. I’ve become much more of a regular cook now and am enjoying the challenge of creating varied and healthy meals, not just to keep people fed, but to support their mental wellbeing as well.”

Once all the packages for the day have been prepared, staff start on their delivery rounds.

Each parcel includes essential items which are tailored towards the recipient, with some receiving hot food, others blankets and clothing, and families with young children receiving baby food and milk.

How to donate

Online cash donations – https://app.donorfy.com/donate/3YSBIBZ3Z8/Coronavirusappeal

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/donate/638083983420648/

Phone – text ‘AC2U’ to 70085 to donate £5 Anyone able to supply food should email: ICanHelp@AC2U.org

For the Amazon wishlist go to: http://amzn.eu/8sbJELp – please email ICanHelp@ac2u.org to notify when a purchase is made and advise of delivery estimation so staff are available to accept donations

Shopping deliveries can be sent to 62 Summer Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1SD

To apply for assistance

Applications can be made through www.AC2U.org or 0300 303 0903 (option 8)