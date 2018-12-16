North-east charity appeal for people to give the gift of time

A charity is appealing for donations to help the most vulnerable people in the north-east.

The Cornerstone Foundation has launched its latest appeal, the Gift of Time, to make sure support is available for those with long-term health conditions.

Money raised will fund hours of care for people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Lisa Duthie, boss at The Cornerstone Foundation, said: “For people affected by disability or health condition, the impact is far more significant.

“The slightest change to your physical or mental health can leave you vulnerable and in desperate need of help.

“Thanks to our dedicated care and support teams, we are able to identify when someone is in need of additional care, and take action to prevent a crisis. This Christmas we are asking people to help us to continue providing this essential support, by making a donation to our Gift of Time appeal.”

More information is available at cornerstonefoundation.org.uk