North-east charity appeal for donations

A north-east charity is asking members of the public to dig deep this festive season.

Befriend a Child is encouraging people to choose a tag from any of its giving trees across Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire and donate a gift to the child whose details appear on the tag, or make a cash donation.

Donors can give a physical gift or an experience such as a visit to the cinema, the chance to play at one of the city’s leisure facilities or a Christmas lunch.

To find out more, visit justgiving.com/campaign/givingtree2019