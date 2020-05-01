North-east charity appeal delivers care parcel to almost 700 homes

A north-east homeless charity is thanking people for their help in delivering vital services for vulnerable people in recent weeks.

Almost 700 households have benefited from frontline support in the past four weeks, with 4,487 care parcels delivered by the AC2U team.

The initiative saw Aberdeen Cyrenians, CFINE, Social Bite and Aberdeen Foyer join together to help individuals and families who cannot leave their homes to access essential goods.

A total of 40 businesses and nearly 600 people have also contributed.

Aberdeen Cyrenians’ community services lead Lynda Reid-Fowler said: “For vulnerable people in hunger, in danger, without a home and in dire need, this pandemic is life-threatening.

“It’s never been more important to get help to the people that need it, and with the amazing support we have had from the community, we’ve been able to continue and expand what we offer.

“If you can imagine, for example, someone that’s just fled an abusive relationship, they would be in temporary accommodation, possibly without furniture or even light fittings yet.

“They wouldn’t have a phoneline set up, so no wifi to reach the outside world to help with social distancing, they might not even have gas and electric connected.

“Our support is quite literally a lifeline for survival both physically and mentally.

“We believe nobody should be left homeless, isolated and in despair, and when people are in crisis, we’re here to make sure they don’t have to go through it alone and have someone to turn to for advice, practical help and the supplies they need to get started in their new life.

“We’re so grateful to all our supporters for keeping us going and helping to make such a difference to people in crisis. We couldn’t do what we do without the enormous support from the community, thank you all.”

All four charities are appealing for tinned meals, rice, pasta and cleaning products, soap, washing power and toilet tissues.

They can be handed to the charity at Sainsbury’s at Berryden, Asda at Middleton Park and the Tesco stores at Wellington Road and in Westhill.

How to donate

Online cash donations – https://app.donorfy.com/donate/3YSBIBZ3Z8/Coronavirusappeal

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/donate/638083983420648/

Phone – text ‘AC2U’ to 70085 to donate £5 Anyone able to supply food should email: ICanHelp@AC2U.org

For the Amazon wishlist go to: http://amzn.eu/8sbJELp – please email ICanHelp@ac2u.org to notify when a purchase is made and advise of delivery estimation so staff are available to accept donations

Shopping deliveries can be sent to 62 Summer Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1SD

To apply for assistance

Applications can be made through www.AC2U.org or 0300 303 0903 (option 8)