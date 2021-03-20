North-east charity AberNecessities marks second anniversary

AberNecessities, a north-east charity which helps the area’s most disadvantaged children, is marking its second anniversary this weekend.

The organisation was set up in 2019 with the aim of providing essential items to families who would otherwise be unable to afford them.

Support is also given to women and children who are escaping instances of domestic violence.

In the two years since, more than 5,000 children across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have been supported by the organisation.

AberNecessities founder Danielle Flecher-Horn said she would reflect on the milestone “with great pride but also a sense of sadness”.

“In an ideal world we wouldn’t need to exist, but it is a huge privilege to be able to offer support and care to children and families across the north-east,” she said.

“This anniversary marks an important milestone not only for us as a charity but for the people of this amazing city.

“The community spirit in Aberdeen is truly incredible and almost palpable. It has been wonderful to see everyone come together in the past two years to support one another during such a horrible time.

“Each child that has been supported is how we measure our success. To date, we have helped over 5,000 children across the city and shire; to us that means we have gifted over 5,000 happy memories, over 5,000 smiles and over 5,000 moments in which a child can just be a child.”

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began last year, the need for AberNecessities’ services has increased several times over.

The organisation has seen a 900% rise in demand, while there are also 175% more domestic abuse cases than in March 2020.

“Our biggest challenge has been operating throughout the pandemic,” Danielle said.

“To ensure the safety of our team and the community, we have been working with a skeleton staff and volunteer base and have been unable to accept nearly new donations.

“We saw a massive 900% increase in applications in the wake of Covid which we simply could never have prepared for.

“Thanks to the tenacity and creativity of our wonderful team and support from businesses across the city, we were able to overcome those challenges which ensured we could continue our efforts to support those in need.”

“We are exceptionally proud of what we have achieved,” Danielle added.

“We are also incredibly proud of how many people have come together to make this possible.

“For every parent that has reached out for support, for every professional that has submitted an application, for every donation, for every corporate supporter and funder and for every staff member and volunteer – our appreciation goes beyond words.”

© AberNecessities

Such has been the charity’s impact, Marischal College will be lit up purple – the organisation’s colour – this weekend to mark the anniversary.

Danielle hailed the “sense of community” in the city, and hopes that continues to grow as AberNecessities continues its work.

“We have done more in the last two years than we ever thought was possible, and we hope to continue with our efforts to ensure no child across our city goes without,” she said.

“We hope this sense of community continues to grow. What we have learned is to never underestimate the power of a kind word or thoughtful gesture – it really can make the world of difference.

“While we as a charity can’t eradicate poverty, we can help to alleviate some of the stresses associated with it.”

“To us, the purple glow across Marischal College this weekend symbolises our deepest gratitude for Aberdeen’s generous support.

“We want every person who has supported us to feel a sense of pride when they see the lights and know they have made a huge difference to so many children and families across the north-east.

“For families who have used our service – this light is also a symbol of hope and assurance that your community is here for you.”