North-east charities welcome government mental health support for carers

Carers will be able to access 24-hour mental health support thanks to a new Scottish Government initiative.

Ministers have unveiled a new helpline, set up to support all health and social care staff in need of psychological support in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The scheme has been warmly welcomed by north-east charities providing care to some of the region’s most vulnerable people.

Organisations such as VSA and Charlie House have seen demand for their services increase in recent months, while income streams have been cut off due to lockdown.

VSA operates a similar in-house support service for its staff – but Sheila Moffat, who manages the charity’s Cloverfield Grove assisted living facility, welcomed the government move.

She said: “It’s a really good thing someone outside the workplace is doing this. Not everyone feels comfortable speaking openly about things to someone in work so this will provide a fantastic service.

“It will be a lifeline because the staff will be able to speak to someone outside work.”

She added: “The carers have done a fantastic job over the last few months. It hasn’t always been easy but they have been great.

“It can take its toll but they have all dealt with it really well – and everyone at VSA has been fantastic about supporting each other.”

Louise Andrew, chief executive of Charlie House, added: “We welcome and thank the Scottish Government for this announcement.

“The global impact of Covid-19 will be felt for years to come and has put health and social care staff under immense pressure.

“We have seen an 84% increase in the requirement for support from our services team during the coronavirus crisis, and much of this has been emotional support for carers and siblings, including bereavement support.

“Our services team love what they do but it can be extremely demanding, and they need to be both physically and mentally well to enable them to carry out this vital support that is required by north-east families who have a family member with a complex disability and life-limiting condition.

“The well-being of our staff and the families we support is our number one priority at Charlie House and will continue to be and this new service will help support that.”

The service will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will be run by trained practitioners at NHS 24.

Scottish Government mental health minister Clare Haughey said: “I am deeply grateful for the hard work, commitment and professionalism of those working in health and social care services at this time of unprecedented challenge.

“The National Wellbeing Hub has had over 30,000 online visits since its launch in May and the new helpline will complement that service. Whatever your role and wherever you work, I would encourage you to make use of the many resources on the Hub, including advice on managing stress and anxiety, fatigue, sleep, relaxation and exercise.

“For those who need one-on-one support, the new mental well being support line will be available around the clock to help staff access appropriate additional support.

“We are continuing to monitor the impact of the pandemic on our valued workforce and will do our best to ensure that appropriate support services are put in place to help them.”

Stephanie Phillips, NHS 24’s director of service delivery, added: “NHS 24 is delighted to support partners by offering this helpline to complement existing services. Our psychological well being practitioners will respond with compassion and empathy to offer support whenever it’s needed. Health and social care staff look after us – this is one way in which we are looking after them.

“We know that for everyone calling us, being listened to, and knowing that someone cares, is really important in difficult times. This is just as important to our health and social care colleagues as to those they care for.”

The helpline went live on Monday at 10am and can be contacted on 0800 111 4191.