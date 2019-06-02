North-east charities urged to apply for new funding scheme

An appeal has been launched for north-east charities to apply for a funding scheme.

The Co-op, which has supported 152 Aberdeen local causes over the past two years, is now accepting applications for its local community fund.

Organisations that make a difference in their local communities by protecting and improving community spaces, helping people develop their skills or promoting health and wellbeing have been asked to apply.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and shared value at the Co-op, said: “Through working with communities across the UK to understand what matters most to their collective wellbeing, we’ve developed our Community Wellbeing Index.

“It has led us to focus on three key areas that make the greatest difference to communities.”

Applications are open until June 16 and can be found online at coop.co.uk/causes.