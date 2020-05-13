North-east charities set to receive extra coronavirus support

Charities in the north-east are set to benefit from additional coronavirus support from the Scottish Government.

Properties occupied by third-sector organisations are now eligible for the £10,000 Small Business Grant Scheme to help alleviate pressure caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The extension of the scheme is expected to lead to around £31 million being made available to charities across the country.

CLAN Cancer Support chief executive Dr Colette Backwell said: “Clearly any support from government to the third sector is welcome and it’s been absolutely great the UK and Scottish Governments have acted quickly to provide support measures for all businesses.

“The third sector can access some of those, and the job retention scheme and the Scottish Government’s Third Sector Resilience Fund have been especially useful.

“The charity sector is facing three big challenges. We have severe financial restrictions at the moment and lockdown has meant we are unable to fundraise in all the usual ways.

“We would have our own events or third-party events, and there would be runs.

“Charities are facing a huge drop in income coupled with huge demand for their services – and that is all charities, not just CLAN, who are supporting the most vulnerable in society.

“If this does apply to charity shops, it will be fundamentally important to a charity like CLAN where around 25% of our total income comes from our shops. At this point in time we have absolutely no support to help us deal with that so any support would be extremely welcome.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The fund extends to organisations which receive Charitable Rates Relief or Sports Relief, but are also eligible for the Small Business Bonus Scheme.

Scottish Government finance secretary Kate Forbes said: “Our package of business support is under constant review as we look for improvements that can be made to existing schemes, or any gaps we are able to fill.

“It had become clear that many charities which run small premises, such as day centres and halls, had been hit hard by loss of revenue during the pandemic. This is particularly pressing for small and medium-sized charities which deliver health and social care support, and are heavily reliant on income from their retail operations.

“In order to support these vital charities we have therefore taken the decision to open up the Small Business Grant Scheme to allow them to apply for grants of £10,000 on the first eligible property and £7,500 on any additional eligible properties.”

VSA chief executive Dr Kenneth Simpson said: “The Scottish Government announcement clearly demonstrates a commitment (from the government) to recognise the profound impact the pandemic is having on charities across Scotland.

“Whilst this is a welcomed addition to the funds available from the Scottish Government for the third sector, more will be required to ensure that organisations who are currently providing critical services, that are not being delivered by local authorities or the NHS, can continue to operate and provide support vulnerable people in the future.”

Susan Crighton, Director of Fundraising for Charlie House, says, “We welcome the announcement today from the Scottish Government to extend the Small Business Grant Scheme to charities by removing the requirement to be a rate-payer in order to be eligible.

“All charities have been hit hard by loss of income during this pandemic so further support from the Scottish Government, local council and other funding streams is vital to enable current and future service provisions to continue.”

“We know that the support requirement for local families will increase even more over the coming weeks and we are readying ourselves for this, but we also desperately need to acknowledge and highlight the requirement for funding to enable us to do so.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: