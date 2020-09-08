North-east charities secure share of £55,000 lottery funding boost

Nine north-east charities have secured more than £55,000 in funding from the national lottery.

The cash boost for good causes around the region comes as part of £5.5 million being handed out by The National Lottery Community Fund’s Scotland with 257 projects benefiting as a result.

In Aberdeen, the city’s Multiple Sclerosis Society have secured £6,326 to allow them to run exercise classes using Zoom, the video chat system.

Antibiotic Research UK was given £3,500 to offer increased support for people with antibiotic-resistant infections.

Four Pillars will use £10,000 to continue support services for members of the LGBT community and Grampian Children’s Respite Care was given £9,400 to fund a coordinator to run social activities for children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

In Aberdeenshire,1st Marnoch Scouts will use its £1,210 allocation to help continue to operate its minibus which has been helping those shielding during the Covid-19 crisis.

Boddam Public Hall Committee has been handed £8,000 to renovate a dilapidated part of their hall so it can be used by community groups, Macduff Scout group council secured £2,564 to connect its gas heating system to the mains supply rather than relying on bottled gas and Princess Royal Sports and Community Trust landed £8,000 to repaint their facilities.

Westhill-based Sensation-ALL supports youngsters with multiple support needs and disabilities.

The £5,000 it secured from the national lottery will be used to provide virtual activities to young people with neurological disorders and physical disabilities.

Suz Strachan, service manager at SensationALL, has welcomed the cash boost and said it will help them support those struggling during the coronavirus crisis.

She said they have been able to use the money to create a transition toolkit designed to help those preparing to return to school or college.

Suz said: “Distributed to over 20 beneficiary families so far, the packs contain a ‘must-have’ guide for parents/carers with original content and suggestions on how to deal with changes in routine, practical worksheets, resources and even a sensory item for reducing stress.

“One of our teenage attendees, Euan Gray has been battling to stabilise his mental health for several months and had to take a break from education as he struggled with social settings and was sometimes unable to leave the house at all.

“Lockdown exacerbated his condition, but as SensationALL continued to offer his weekly social group via video call, he was able to stay in contact with the community of peers who have become a vital support network for him. Furthermore, the social group is a place where he can be himself, expressing his feelings and worries and ultimately feel safe. He has openly expressed to our team that positive changes in his mood, confidence and self-esteem are thanks to the services SensationALL has offered him.”

Euan,15, from Lumsden, said: “ I feel I have found somewhere I can be myself. A lot of things have helped me through these tough times and SensationALL was undoubtedly one of them.”