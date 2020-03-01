North-east charities invited to apply for funding

North-east charities that help vulnerable people are invited to apply for funding from a good cause.

The George Crombie Trust has appealed for charities that would like funding to get in touch.

Applicants must be charities that aim for “the prevention or relief of poverty, the relief of those in need by reason of age, ill health, disability” or who aim for “the advancement of health”, said a trust spokesman.

He added: “Particular emphasis is given to those organisations which are able to assist the elderly in maintaining their independence at home and to local organisations such as befriending services, lunch clubs or cafes for the elderly in the community.

“Individuals who are able to demonstrate a need on the above basis may also apply for an individual grant.

“All applications are based on their merits.”

Interested charities can get an application from from crombietrust.co.uk