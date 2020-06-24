North-east charities help ease lockdown blues with afternoon tea deliveries

Members of a north-east charity were treated to afternoon teas at the weekend courtesy of the All Dolled Up events team.

Forget Me Not Club (FMNC), who offer invaluable support to those living with dementia, and their carers and family members, received the delicious boxes on Saturday, which were distributed by All Dolled Up – an annual ladies event based in Deeside.

The deliveries were enjoyed by the club and their family members.

FMNC general manager, Eunice Gardyne, said: “Angela Christie and her team of dolls have absolutely made the day for our lovely members of FMNC and made them feel so special.

“Not only did the team make an amazing afternoon tea for each and every one of them, but they also delivered them in such a beautifully presented box.

“They really are the best and on behalf of FMN family, thank you so much for all you do to support us every year.”

Angela Christie, All Dolled Up team leader, added: “It was an absolute delight and honour for the All Dolled Up team to collaborate with Forget Me Not Club to deliver a summer afternoon tea to their clients.

“Being able to bring everyone together for a lovely afternoon was very special and a privilege for us to be involved.”

Lynne Mellis, whose mother, Edna attends Forget Me Not Club said “I can’t thank the Forget Me not Club in Banchory enough for their afternoon tea delivery.

“Lockdown has been extra tough for those that suffer from Alzheimer’s (and their carers), as all the activities that help engage the patients and give carers a break had to be cancelled.

“The club have gone above and beyond to assist their clients utilising Zoom, but for some elderly clients this has not been possible. To have such a beautiful afternoon tea delivered was such a welcome surprise, letting the clients know they’ve been missed and there are still people thinking of them.”

To find out more about FMNC, call 07483 407 254 or email info@forgetmenotclub.co.uk