North-east Chamber to hold summit with business chiefs from Sweden

Business chiefs in the north-east are to take part in a summit with counterparts from Sweden in a bid to bring new opportunities to the region.

Delegates from Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce will attend a two-day virtual trade mission with counterparts from Scandinavia to discuss challenges they have faced, as well as the possibility of co-operating in the future.

Leaders at the Chamber hope it will lead to better connections between businesses on both sides of the North Sea, and could lead to increased trade between Sweden and Aberdeen.

The organisation’s commercial director Seona Shand said: “Supporting trade locally, nationally and globally is a key mission for Chambers and thanks to our deep local roots and extensive international network of more than 70 affiliated overseas chambers, we are very well placed to bring opportunities to any north-east businesses who want to expand overseas or bring components and goods into the UK.

“The Swedish seminar is the fourth in a series of free virtual missions we are hosting as we help companies recover from the impact of Covid-19 and position themselves for growth.

“We will be exploring new business connections in India, Germany and Romania in June and hope to lead a physical trade mission to Dubai Expo later in the year.”

Those attending the summit, which begins on May 25, will be welcomed by West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie, who helped arrange the event.

“This is a critical time for north-east jobs and businesses, with opportunities and challenges,” Mr Bowie said.

“Oil and gas is diversifying towards a low-carbon future which will safeguard 100,000 Scottish jobs while meeting our environmental obligations. It does so while the industry faces down Covid-19 and low oil prices.

“Tourism and food and drink have faced similar issues but have the quality and diversity to succeed on the global stage.

“I love Sweden and would welcome any opportunity for north-east businesses to discuss our shared experiences and hopes for the future.”