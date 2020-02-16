North-east cemetery gains friends as new group formed

A new group has been officially started to look after a north-east cemetery.

Friends of Ellon Cemetery has been formed in a bid to make sure the site is properly looked after and is a nice place for people to visit.

Local councillor Gillian Owen headed up the second meeting of the group where a board was created to take things forward.

Robert McGregor volunteered to take on the role of chairman, with Bill Gibb fulfilling the treasurer role.

At the meeting, Andrew McIntyre, from the local authority’s landscape services, brought along maps of the existing cemetery and the new cemetery and there were discussions about what could be done.

Potential projects for the group were looked at in addition to this.

A budget is available from the council in the next financial year to help the friends identify what will be required.

Morag Lightning, from Friends of Turriff Cemetery, attended the meeting to give the group advice on how they started out and things they found useful.

Bruce Robertson volunteered to create a website and a Facebook page.

A site visit at the existing cemetery was arranged for Sunday February 23 at 1pm.

All are welcome to attend the day and get involved with the group.

Anyone interested in becoming involved with these projects should contact Gillian Owen.