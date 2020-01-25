North-east cemetery extension plans approved

Proposals for an extension at a north-east cemetery have been approved.

The additional space will be built next to Arbuthnott Parish Church’s current graveyard.

The new half-acre site will provide 387 burial lairs and 54 casket lairs for the village.

It would also have a car park with 16 spaces, including five for disabled motorists.

Aberdeenshire Council planning bosses said the extension would “not unduly disturb or impact” the A-listed church or nearby Arbuthnott House.

The report on the development concluded the extension would be an “essential community infrastructure” for the community.

The document said: “In summary, the proposal would provide an essential community infrastructure appropriate to the countryside with no significant adverse impacts on the historical assets in the vicinity.”