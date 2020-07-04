North-east catering firm feeds thousands of NHS staff

A north-east catering firm stepped in to provide thousands of meals for hungry NHS workers battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Blackburn company Hudsons had been forced to place most of its workforce on furlough due to the coronavirus crisis.

However, due to a partnership with the charity Meals for the NHS, which sources meals for healthcare staff working overnight, it was called on to feed thousands of people at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Between May 4 and June 30, Hudsons produced more than 3,000 meals – and the company’s partner and executive chef Ann Milne thanked the public for their support.

She added: “It brightened our day when we received a call from one of the nurses to remind us that she had worked for us helping in the kitchen when she was doing her training.

“It made her feel quite proud to know it was Hudsons helping her colleagues via this wonderful charity.”