North-east castles to reopen gardens to public

Two north-east castles are set to reopen their grounds to the public tomorrow.

Crathes and Fyvie Castles’ gardens will reopen this weekend for the first time since March.

National Trust gardeners have remained at work tending to the flowerbeds, sculpting hedges and looking after the grounds.

While social distancing will be in place, staff hope people will be able to explore the flora and fauna.

Fyvie Castle will open at 9am and Crathes Castle will be open from 10.30am.

Coronavirus has created a £28 million shortfall for the National Trust, with the Save Our Scotland appeal launched to help the trust continue it’s work across Scotland.

To donate to the appeal, visit, www.nts.org.uk/campaigns/emergency-appeal