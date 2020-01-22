North-east castle to hold Burns-themed murder mystery night

An Aberdeenshire castle is hosting a Robert Burns-themed murder mystery this weekend.

Drum Castle is operated by the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) and will welcome would-be detectives on Saturday for an evening of culture, entertainment and problem-solving.

The event, held in conjunction with Right Here Productions, will see a modern twist on Burns Night traditions with a “Kilted Killing” murder mystery scenario.

There will also be an opportunity to see the castle more widely, with the murder conundrum taking diners to all corners of the centuries-old fortress.

Constance Schimmeyer, visitor services supervisor at Drum Castle, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming our detectives to Drum Castle to celebrate the life of Robert Burns.”

Tickets can be bought on the NTS website, here.