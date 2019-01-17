North-east castle to feature on new episode of Antiques Roadshow

A historic north-east castle is set to feature in the latest episode of the Antiques Roadshow.

Two segments of the long-running show were filmed at Crathes Castle last July, with the first due to air on BBC One at the weekend.

Presenter Fiona Bruce – whose father was born in Moray – and her team of experts were on hand to offer free advice and valuations to members of the public who had brought collectables, family heirlooms and vintage items.

Viewers can expect to see sporting memorabilia, jewellery and artwork from years gone by on Sunday’s episode, which is scheduled to air at 7pm.

A BBC spokeswoman revealed that part of the show would focus on items from Scotland, but would also feature artefacts from around the globe.

She praised the castle and said the surroundings, including the gardens, were a key factor in the decision to film the show at the site.

“Crathes Castle in Aberdeenshire and its beautiful gardens hosted a roadshow with a distinctly Scottish flavour, with signed Harry Potter books and ornate silver from Iona,” she said.

“But there were also treasures from around the world, including a German art deco figurine, an intricate Italian bracelet and a unique Brooklyn Dodgers baseball with a value as extraordinary as its story.”

Crathes, which dates back to the 16th Century, is owned and operated by the National Trust for Scotland, and bosses at the organisation are hopeful that its stint on air can encourage more people to visit in coming months.

Operations manager James Henderson said: “It was a fabulous day out for everyone involved and, as viewers will see, the weather could not have been better.

“The range of items people brought to Crathes was both fascinating and surprising.

“It was made clear to me just how many people share our passion to conserve and share our heritage, be it personal in nature or part of our collective national story.

“We were also thrilled at being given a chance to showcase Crathes and I am sure the sheer beauty of the castle and gardens is going to inspire many more people to visit.”

The second of the two episodes filmed at Crathes is expected to be broadcast later in the current series.

Antiques Roadshow has been running on BBC One since 1979 and is currently in its 41st series.