North-east castle shuts as 60mph winds set to batter region

A popular north-east estate has been forced to close due to strong winds.

Crathes Castle will be closed today for safety reasons after the Met Office forecast winds of up to 50mph in the area.

A statement on social media said: “This is to ensure safety of visitors from possible damage caused to trees and property.”

Elsewhere in the region the Met Office has forecast winds of almost 60mph for some parts of the region.

And in Moray, a yellow warning for wind is in place until 9pm tonight.

