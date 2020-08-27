North-east castle named in top 5 dog walking spots in UK

A popular north-east dog walking spot has been named among the best in the UK.

Castle Fraser, near Inverurie, was praised for the variety of trails across the site by Canine Cottages.

The estate, which is home to one of Scotland’s largest tower houses, offers a large number of marked walks, with the one-and-a-half mile Alton Brae Trail singled out in particular for being “perfect for dogs of all shapes and sizes”.

Castle Fraser was ranked top in Scotland and fifth in the UK, behind Hastings Country Park in East Sussex, Statithes and Port Mulgrave in North Yorkshire and Llyn Padarn Circular in Wales.

The top ranked dog walking spot in the UK was the Cheddar Gorge Cliff walk in Somerset.

Shannon Keary, campaigns manager at Canine Cottages, said: “There’s lots of talk about animal welfare and dog walking in the news at the moment, and getting out with your dog for daily walks is one of the most important things you can do for your pet.

“Our list of the best dog walks in the UK will hopefully help inspire you to take a trip with your dog and explore the very best this country has to offer.

“And if you need a dog-friendly place to stay nearby one of these stunning walks, there are plenty of accommodation options available at Canine Cottages.”

The home to the Fraser family for the more than 400 years, the origins of the tower house is believed to date back to the 1450s.

The gardens, established in the 18th and 19th centuries and the specimen trees, herbaceous and medicinal borders and walled garden are popular with walkers of all ages.