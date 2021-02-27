North-east castle hottest place in UK as region basks in glorious sunshine

A popular north-east tourist attraction was the hottest place in the UK yesterday.

The mercury topped out at 14.4c (58f) at Fyvie Castle yesterday, according to the Met Office.

And today, the sun continues to shine down on the north-east.

According to the Met Office, temperatures have already reached 12c both in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, with some locals reporting temperatures as high as 15c in some areas.

And in the Highlands and Islands northern areas are seeing temperatures up to 13c this afternoon.

If you are enjoying the milder weather 🌤️ 🌷, then make the most of today and tomorrow, as it will be cooler for many by Monday pic.twitter.com/dqHM3Uvoi0 — Met Office (@metoffice) February 27, 2021

The latest forecast shows the maximum expected temperature for the region will be 14c, with the weather remaining dry with some long spells of sunshine.

Going into tonight, it will remain dry, however, temperatures could drop to as low as -2c due to the clear skies.

Sunday is looking to be much the same with any overnight mist and fog burning off with most areas expecting good spells of sunshine and highs of 13c.