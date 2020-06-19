North-east castle awarded £35,000 from National Lottery Heritage Fund

Braemar Castle has been awarded £35,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to ensure plans for the castle’s long-term restoration can continue despite being closed to visitors and losing vital income.

The emergency funding will allow Braemar Community Limited, which operates the castle on behalf of the village, to carry out essential conservation work and redraw plans for the restoration which is now hoped will start in September 2021, a year later than expected.

Simon Blackett, chair of Braemar Community Limited, said: “We are extremely grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund for the award which will allow us to move forward, despite no income from castle operations this year.

“On a positive note, this will allow us longer to raise the match funding needed to secure a very necessary large grant from The National Lottery.

“So far, we have raised over £270,000 of the £600,000 required. We had a packed fundraising schedule planned for this summer including a Guinness Book of Records attempt at the Military 2-step. All of this has now been put on hold until next year.”

The community took over the failed visitor attraction in 2007 and volunteers have since raised almost half a million pounds to repair the roof and carry out essential repairs.

The castle reopened as a visitor attraction in 2008, attracting 4,500 visitors that year. In 2019, almost 14,000 people visited the castle.

Profits from the enterprise are used both to support the castle and other local projects.

Caroline Clark, director for Scotland at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Heritage has an essential role to play in making communities better places to live, supporting economic regeneration and benefiting our personal wellbeing.

“All of these things are going to be even more important as we emerge from this current crisis.

“Thanks to money raised by National Lottery players we are pleased to be able to lend our support to organisations such as Braemar Castle during this uncertain time.”

It is hoped that that it will be possible to reopen the grounds this summer.

