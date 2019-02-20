North-east carers benefit from share of £448,000 funding

Carers in the north-east have been awarded £448,000 in additional support from Scottish Government.

Social Security Scotland has handed £221 each to 2,025 carers in Aberdeenshire.

It is part of a scheme where more than 77,000 carers who were getting Carer’s Allowance from the DWP on 16 April 2018 were paid an additional £221 from the Scottish Government.

The Carer’s Allowance Supplement was the first payment to be made by Social Security Scotland, which was launched in September 2018.

A second annual payment was made in December 2018.

Cabinet Secretary for Social Security, Shirley-Anne Somerville, said: “These payments marked a momentous moment – one where the most significant new public service since devolution became real.

“With this one payment alone, this new service helped 77,620 people including 2,025 in Aberdeenshire.”

Social Security Scotland Chief Executive, David Wallace, said: “Our priority is to make sure people get the right amount of money paid to them, into the right place and at the right time.

“We were happy to have done the first round of payments successfully.”