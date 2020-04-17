North-east careers event cancelled

An annual recruitment event run by Aberdeen City Council has been cancelled.

The Moving On event, delivered in partnership with Skills Development Scotland, brings employers and training providers together with hundreds of young people looking to consider their next steps after school.

In an effort to move the event to a digital format and to ensure young people can access some of the information that would have been available on the day, Aberdeen City Council has compiled links to exhibitors on its website.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

While Skills Development Scotland cannot deliver career services face-to-face, you can contact the SDS Aberdeen Centre on 01224 285200, the Inverurie Centre on 01467 623623 or the Peterhead Centre by calling 01779 479345.

You can also visit My World of Work for information or speak to a qualified adviser.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: