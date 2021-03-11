A care home where eight residents with Covid-19 died has been told to improve its planning for end of life care.

The Care Inspectorate visited the Tor Na Dee home in Milltimber and rated its standards of coronavirus care as “adequate” which is a three on their six-point scale.

In January, it was confirmed that eight residents at the facility, which is operated by Care UK, had died.

Officials from the Care Inspectorate and Health Improvement Scotland went to the North Deeside Road site in February.

Their subsequent report said: “The care plans were generally person-centred, and up-to-date. They contained some Covid documentation which was generic and people would benefit from it being more individual to their circumstances.

“We found that the important area of anticipatory care planning was not robust enough.

“We advised that plans for end of life care should be formulated for individual people, by sensitively supporting them to discuss all significant changes including death or dying.

“This would enable all staff to ensure peoples wishes and choices, as agreed in their personal plan, are respected.

“By April 30 the provider must hold, and record, detailed discussions of people’s wishes for their end of life care, and ensure that these are carried out as required.”

Seven Covid deaths at Tor Na Dee are being investigated by the Crown Office.

They are being looked at by the Covid-19 Deaths Investigation Team, with the families being kept updated.

Meanwhile, another north-east care home has been given until Friday to improve standards after officials found a bed smelling of urine and covered in dust.

The Care Inspectorate went to Clashfarquhar House in Stonehaven last month and rated its standard of care and support during the pandemic as “weak” giving it a rating of two in the six-point scale.

The facility, which is operated by the Church of Scotland trading as Crossreach, provides care for a maximum of 21 older adults with each resident living in their own flat.

One bed smelled of urine and had visible skin flakes on it

Care Inspectorate officials have issued their report following the visit and it said the facility in the town centre “had not been satisfactorily cleaned for some time.”

The damning report was scathing about the condition of resident’s beds with one smelling of urine, a dusty frame and visible skin flakes.

The report said: “Insufficient cleaning and decontamination of people’s beds had taken place. One of the beds inspected smelled of urine, the frame was dusty, and there were visible skin flakes. There was no evidence to support that regular monitoring was taking place.

“It was difficult to evidence what areas were being cleaned, with limited domestic input and a lack of recent recording of what had been cleaned.

“There was no evidence of the management reviewing and monitoring the cleaning to ensure that cleaning was effective and safe. Together, these deficiencies resulted in an unacceptable risk to those living in the home.”

Officials also criticised the system of managing potentially infected laundry and some of the areas where this took place were “small and cluttered” with the flooring torn.

It said: “There were insufficient clinical waste bins and, where there were bins, these were often obstructed by clutter. There was no safe system of work in place for the management of clinical waste.”

The level of care and domestic staffing in the mornings was also criticised with the report revealing that it made completing tasks like personal care and cleaning difficult.

Risk of poor care increased for residents

It also highlighted that staff were not wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) correctly at the care home.

It said: “Not all staff were using PPE appropriately. One member of staff was observed not to follow procedure when entering the building and others failed to change PPE as required. As a result, people living and working in the home would be at a heightened risk of infection.

“Staff had completed all relevant training for Covid-19, however we were concerned that most staff were unaware of the current guidance or where to access this. Evidence did not support that the providers were carrying out checks on staff competency of practice. Together this increased the risk of poor care for people living in the home.”

The Care Inspectorate has given bosses at Clashfarquhar House care home until Friday to meet the recommendations.

Watchdog officials also highlighted two areas of improvement which include providing activities for residents who are spending a lot of time in their rooms.

Care bosses also wanted care home staff to have further training to make sure people could still access medication if they became ill due to Covid-19.

A spokeswoman for CrossReach said: “We were very disappointed with the report which showed us to be falling short of our usual standards.

“We recognise there is no room for complacency and we are working hard now to address all the action points that were raised and to ensure that going forward we are following best practices. Many of the issues raised have already been remediated and we are on track to meet the deadlines referenced in the report.

“Our residents deserve to receive the highest standard of care, and we were pleased that their comments said they felt valued and cared for.”

And Care UK’s Regional Director Omar Taylor said: “This home has always enjoyed high levels of satisfaction from residents and their relatives and a good or very good rating from the Care Inspectorate. As soon as the inspectors gave us the feedback from their recent visit we took immediate action to address the points they raised.

“We have removed non-essential items like magazines and ornaments designed to create a homely environment and provided additional tools for efficient and effective disposal of PPE. We have very strict infection control protocols in all our homes and we have reminded team members of the importance of following these procedures.

“It was good to see that inspectors found the care provided at the home is respectful and unhurried, the menus varied and great effort is being put into keeping residents in touch with their loved ones. I am confident the home is already back to our usual high standards.”