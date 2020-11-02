North-east care home ordered to improve after inspection

A north-east care home been ordered to make a series of improvements following an inspection by a watchdog.

The Care Inspectorate graded the Covid-19 care at Auchtercrag Care Home in Ellon as adequate following a visit on October 15.

It is a purpose-built facility with a maximum capacity of 71 elderly people and there were 65 at the time of the inspection.

Care Inspectorate officials found the quality of care varied and depended on the number of staff on duty at a particular time.

In a report, the watchdog said some residents were waiting until late morning to get ready for the day.

The document also said some people had not been given any help with their meals and “had very little to eat” due to this.

It said: “The basic care and support needs of people were not being met when the staffing complement was reduced.

“We found that some people were still waiting late morning for assistance to get up and some people had not received the support they needed with their meals and as a result had very little to eat.

“Care and attention had not been given to support people with their appearance and many people appeared unkempt and men unshaved.

“There was no meaningful engagement and people sat for long periods of time either staring into space or asleep. With the reduced staffing numbers, the quality of life and outcomes for people was poor.”

The Care Inspectorate that when additional staff were on duty there was a “noticeable difference” and the standards of care improved.

Watchdog bosses have ordered the care home to make sure there were “sufficient” numbers of staff were on duty by November 6.

The inspection report highlighted areas for improvement including how it monitors standards of care when the number of staff is affected.

Auchtercrag Care Home should also improve how it deals with infection control and make sure personal protective equipment (PPE) is kept in a safe place.

The Care Inspectorate report said: “The service should ensure that safe infection control practice is implemented. In order to do this, they should ensure that PPE is stored and used correctly and that clinical waste, including gloves used for personal care, is disposed of safely.

“The service should strengthen governance for infection prevention and control by completing regular reviews of staff infection control practices and establish that the training which staff have completed, has been put into practice.”

Auchtercrag Care Home is operated by Daviot Care Limited, which is part of the Meallmore Group.

A spokeswoman for the care home said: “The safety and wellbeing of our residents is always our highest priority.

“The first day of the inspection was affected by some unexpected issues. We worked through these with our own staff team and do accept we were not at our best that day.

“The Care Inspectorate noted a significant improvement on day two of the inspection, which was reflective of the usual standard of care and support at Auchtercrag.

“We are fully addressing all areas to ensure we continue to maintain high standards of personalised, quality care, and look forward to welcoming the Care Inspectorate back to Auchtercrag Care Home.”