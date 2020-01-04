North-east care home to open doors to community

A north-east care home will open its doors to the community this month.

Tea and entertainment will be provided at Lethen Park in Portlethen.

During the event there will be the chance to tour the home and meet the team.

Anita Rowley, general manager at Lethen Park, said: “Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Lethen Park will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need,”

The event will take place on Saturday, January 18, from 10 am and 4pm.