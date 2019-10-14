North-east care home to hold open day this weekend

A north-east care will open its doors for a day of entertainment.

Lethen Park in Portlethen is inviting residents from the area for an afternoon tea on Saturday.

Guests will be able to have home-made cakes prepared by the home’s head chef and meet its staff team during a tour of the facility.

Anita Rowley, general manager at Lethen Park, said: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Lethen Park will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need and answer all of their questions, big or small.

“Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting.”

The event at the care home starts at 10am on Saturday.