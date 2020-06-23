North-east care home to close doors due to low occupancy

A north-east care home has begun a consultation period to close its doors.

Advinia Health Care, which owns Pitmurchie House Care Home in Torphins, has said it will be shutting the care home and transitioning its current residents.

The 31-bed property is no longer financially viable for the company to run, due to a “prolonged period of low occupancy”.

The health provider said it will now be working with Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership to transition remaining residents into new accommodation.

It also cited staffing challenges as a reason for closure, and said it would get more difficult as the UK exits the European Union.

A statement from Advinia Health Care said: “We regret to announce that we have begun the process of consultation to close Pitmurchie House care home, in Torphins, Aberdeenshire.

“It has sadly become financially unviable to keep the 31-bed care home open following a prolonged period of low occupancy.

“We are now working with our partners at the Aberdeenshire Health & Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) to ensure a smooth transition for our existing Residents. We appreciate that this will be a difficult time for some residents, and we will do all we can to support them.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the community in Torphins who have befriended the home over the years, your support has been very much appreciated.”

Iain Ramsay, Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership manager for South Aberdeenshire said: “Our local care management teams will ctoninue to work with the staff and management at Pitmurchie along with residents and their families to ensure that there is a smooth transition to any new placements.”