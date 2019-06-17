North-east care home staff went ‘above and beyond’ during fire evacuation

Staff who led care home residents to safety during a fire have been praised for going “above and beyond”.

The fire broke out at Ythanvale Care Home in Ellon on May 13 and spread into the roof space.

In a new report, Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership chief officer Adam Coldwells said: “The team supported residents to be evacuated.

“Contact was made with Ellon Resource Centre, which accommodated 29 residents.

“The response from the team and the wider community in this unfortunate incident was extremely positive, professional and went above and beyond.

“Everyone was evacuated efficiently, quickly and safely.”

He added: “Inquiries are ongoing with the fire service investigation into the incident and there has been a fire inspection at the home since. Damage was contained in a small area outwith the residents’ accommodation.”