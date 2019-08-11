North-east care home staff are ‘helpful and kind’

Relatives of a north-east care home’s residents have praised the staff as “helpful and kind”.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Abbeyvale Care Home on Duff Avenue, Elgin, on July 18 and have now published their report.

The home can look after up to 53 people aged over 65 and inspectors rated it “good” for staffing.

In the report, one resident’s relative said: “We are very happy with our sister’s care and feel her quality of life has improved since living here.

“Her social life is better and she is eating well.

“The staff are very helpful and kind.”

Another said: “My mum has dementia. The staff are very patient with her.”