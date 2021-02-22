Show Links
News / Local

North-east care home residents self-isolating after coronavirus outbreak

by David Mackay
22/02/2021, 4:08 pm Updated: 22/02/2021, 5:04 pm
© Supplied by Parklands Care HomesPost Thumbnail

All residents at a north-east care home are self-isolating following an outbreak of coronavirus.

Staff and residents at Glenisla in Keith are understood to be among those who have tested positive for Covid-19.

The outbreak comes after employees with coronavirus had to self-isolate last month.

However, more tests done last week have found positive results among more staff and some residents.

Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe