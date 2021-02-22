North-east care home residents self-isolating after coronavirus outbreak

All residents at a north-east care home are self-isolating following an outbreak of coronavirus.
Staff and residents at Glenisla in Keith are understood to be among those who have tested positive for Covid-19.
The outbreak comes after employees with coronavirus had to self-isolate last month.
However, more tests done last week have found positive results among more staff and some residents.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe