North-east care home residents praise staff during inspection

Residents of a north-east care home have praised staff for keeping it tidy.

Care Inspectorate monitors visited St Modans Care Home on Christian Watt Drive, Fraserburgh, on July 25 and have now published their report.

One resident told them: “Staff treat me with respect,” and another added: “It’s always clean and tidy. My chair is always kept clean.”

Inspectors rated the home “very good” for supporting residents’ wellbeing and planning care – the second best of six possible ratings.

“We saw residents and staff interacting in a warm, relaxed and caring manner,” said the report.

It added: “There was a very positive culture and ethos within the home.

“We saw residents being treated with dignity and respect. They were not hurried; staff were working at the residents’ pace.

“It was clear that the residents’ wishes were very important to staff.”