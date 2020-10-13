North-east care home residents give words of wisdom to young people

North-east care home residents have given their advice to younger generations on how to live a fulfilling life.

Pensioners have given their words of wisdom to the youth of today, ranging from marital advice to beauty tips.

Bayview Care Home in Cruden Bay asked residents to give some of their thoughts to the younger generation, while also encouraging them to reminisce and share memories of their youth with each other.

After reflecting on their life experiences, several have provided their insights.

Don’t get married, always keep a smile.”

Beth Summers, 81, suggested that partying hard was a good option.

She added: “Don’t get married, always keep a smile.”

Meanwhile 58-year-old Fiona Kelman said her life advice was: “Work hard and spend more than you earn. Stay single!”

Work hard. Love him the way he loves you. Pray and give thanks.”

Jane Wallace, 87, said: “Work hard. Love him the way he loves you. Pray and give thanks.”

Other advice included looking after old ladies, given by 100-year-old Gladys Norcott.

She also added: “Be happy, do all the things you want to. Work hard, respect your body.”

Enjoy the party, love yourself and those around you.”

Taking the opportunity to party was a popular choice among residents, with Sheila Law, 82, saying: “Enjoy the party, love yourself and those around you.”

Lipstick was a must-have for Chris Clark, who told young people to: “Love your family. Never leave the house without your lippy.”

And 70-year-old James Stuart also parted with some of his wisdom, by telling people “Don’t believe the saying ‘women know better’.”

Take care of your bairns and your man. Look after your pennies.”

While Isobel Mair, 92, added some practical advice, saying: “Take care of your bairns and your man. Look after your pennies.”

Bayview’s care home manager Debbie Simpson said: “By asking residents about their advice for the younger generation we’ve spent time reminiscing and sharing memories with each other.

“At Bayview, our residents are a wise bunch and it’s been a brilliant way to hear some of the many stories they each have to tell from their lifetime of experience.

“Their words of wisdom for the younger generation are very special – and many of them have given us all a good laugh together.

“We’ve got a few party animals in here.”