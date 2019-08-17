North-east care home rated ‘weak’ by inspectors

A north-east care home has been rated “weak” by inspectors.

Durnhythe on Durn Road in Portsoy is operated by Aberdeenshire Council and provides care for up to 35 people.

Officials from the Care Inspectorate visited the Durn Road facility on July 8. The home’s support and leadership were rated “weak” – the second worst of six possible ratings – with the staffing, setting and care deemed adequate – the third worst rating.

The report said: “We had significant concerns with the management of medication. The return of unused medication was not done and as a result several months of return medication was stored in the treatment room.”

Mark Simpson Partnership Manager for North Aberdeenshire said: “I am disappointed that we have not managed to sustain the improvements that we made and can only apologise for the level of service that we are currently providing at Durnhythe. We can and will do better for our residents.

“We have developed an action plan and, with the support of our dedicated and caring staff, are working hard to improve things within the home.”