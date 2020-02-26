North-east care home praised for residents’ active social calendars

Residents of a north-east care home have an active social calendar, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Inchmarlo House in Banchory on December 20 and have now published their report.

The home can look after up to 52 older people and inspectors rated it “good” for supporting people’s wellbeing and for planning support and care – the third-best of six possible ratings.

“People told us there was always something to do to keep them occupied and help them fulfil their day,” said the report.

It added: “We found there was an active social calendar and the activities were adapted to meet the needs of the participants.

“There was a quiz which included questions involving singing. It helped include people.”

One resident told inspectors: “Staff are happy and really care.

“That helps make a good atmosphere which makes me happy.”