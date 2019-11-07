North-east care home praised for ‘homely, calm and relaxed atmosphere’

A north-east care home has been rated “good” by a watchdog.

The Meadows Care Home in Huntly was praised for its “homely, calm and relaxed atmosphere” by the Care Inspectorate.

A report said staff were committed to getting to know the residents and go out of their way to develop friendships and strong bonds with the people in their care.

Meadows Care Home was recognised for its staff being “cheerful and helpful” when approached by those in the facility.

The home, which is run by Four Seasons Health Care, provides care for up to 45 residents.

Alex Wilson, managing director at the company, said: “I am delighted to see that the team at Meadows Care Home has been recognised for the high-quality care they provide.

“We strive to create a warm environment and I’m thrilled that our residents feel so at home in our care.”