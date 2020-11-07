North-east care home praised for coronavirus support standards

A north-east care home has been praised for the standard of its Covid-19 by a watchdog.

The Care Inspectorate visited Overdon Care Home in Kintore on October 29.

The facility has been extended and provides care and support for up to 18 older people and the provider is Cubanhall Ltd.

Watchdog chiefs rated its Covid-19 care and support as very grade following last month’s unannounced inspection.

The Care Inspectorate report said: “During the inspection there was a quiet, calm atmosphere within the service.

“We saw staff wearing appropriate PPE correctly. We felt that staffing was sufficient in numbers because we saw people being attended to quickly and did not hear buzzers going unattended for long periods.

“Records showed that dependency tools were completed to identify appropriate levels of support which was reflected in the numbers of staff on shift.

“Where the service required additional staff, they had their own list of bank staff who were available to cover shifts. The service had a contingency plan in place in relation to staffing and this had been included in the service’s Covid-19 risk assessment.”