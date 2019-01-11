North-east care home praised by inspectors

A north-east care home has been praised by inspectors.

During an unannounced inspection, the Care Inspectorate dubbed the Grove Care Home in Inverurie “good”.

The inspectors assessed the home, which looks after 41 people, on its ability to support residents and the quality of individual care plans. In particular, the Care Inspectorate pointed to the work that had been done on recommendations given in the previous inspection report.

The inspectors said: “We were pleased to see that the service had begun to build on the previous practice.

“All the areas for improvement discussed and highlighted at the last inspection were beginning to be put into practice.

“These were starting to enhance or promote improved outcomes for the residents.”

Inspectors also praised the “passion” with which staff speak about their roles, and the improving communication between staff, residents and families.

The care plans of individual residents were also complimented, with each individual plan going into great detail, and the electronic planning system in the process of being updated to make it more streamlined.

The inspectors made no further recommendations.