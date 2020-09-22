North-east care home owner nominated for Covid-19 award

A care home firm operating several facilities in the north-east has been nominated for two awards.

Renaissance Care, which operates 15 care homes across Scotland, has been shortlisted for two sector leading awards for ‘setting new standards of excellence’.

The operator of Cowdray Club, Jesmond, Persley Castle and Torry care homes in Aberdeen, has been named in the shortlist for the UK national awards for management excellence and a small residential care award for its commitment to a person-centred care approach.

The LaingBuisson Awards celebrate businesses that setting new standards within their industries.

The management excellence awards celebrates management of a company which has delivered exceptional clinical or patient outcomes, financial results and employee engagement, while the small residential care award looks to excellence in residential or nursing care for older people, with a focus on innovation and engagement with service users.

Louise Barnett, managing director at Renaissance Care, said the last few months have been “challenging” as they tried to deal with coronavirus.

She said: “It won’t come as a shock to anyone that this year has been extremely challenging across each of our care homes and this has really been felt by our staff, residents and their families.

“The pandemic has changed the entire way we must operate however our focus throughout has remained on a person-centred care approach and, since the start of the year, that has been more important than ever.

“Being shortlisted for two sector leading awards has come as welcomed news, and we’re thrilled to be able to share this with our staff who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic, putting their own lives on hold to focus on the mental and physical wellbeing of the residents in their care. We are extremely proud of all of them.”

Throughout lockdown, each of the north-east care homes took swift action to organise daily activities for each resident to maintain mental health and well being. These activities took into consideration the interests and abilities of each resident, as well as using activities proven to promote mental wellbeing, such as arts and crafts and musical performances.

The LaingBuisson Awards are set to take place on November 19 at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London.