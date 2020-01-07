North-east care home ordered to improve in two months

Monitors are concerned about how residents of a north-east care home are eating and socialising, a new report shows.

The Care Inspectorate issued a formal improvement notice in November to Spynie Care Home on Duffus Road, Elgin, which has 40 residents.

A new report, which details the watchdog’s findings from its October 30 inspection, sheds light on its concerns.

The report said: “We observed that some people had to wait for long periods from getting up to being able or offered to partake of their breakfast.

“We observed that those people who needed a textured diet did not benefit from varied food textures to meet their assessed healthcare needs.

“These people were also not being offered a choice at mealtimes as were others who were more able to chew and swallow effectively.”

Inspectors also raised concerns about a lack of interaction with residents.

“There was very little interaction that was meaningful for people and some were left unsupervised for periods of time and requests for assistance were not always responded to,” said the report.

Monitors also expressed concern about healthcare.

The report said: “We found that care levels were inadequate/ insufficient to prevent harm and/or minimise risks to people.

“This included the delivery of skin care including prevention of pressure ulcers, medication management and the management of falls, accidents and incidents.”

In the report, monitors rated the home “weak” for leadership, staffing, supporting people’s wellbeing and planning care – the second worst of six possible ratings.

The Care Inspectorate has given the home until the end of February to make two improvements.

They are to ensure service users’ recreational, social, creative, physical and learning needs are met in a manner which respects their preferences, wishes and choices and to ensure people’s emotional, psychological, social and physical needs are met and are in a manner which respects their wishes and choices.

A Spynie Care Home spokeswoman said: “We take all inspection feedback seriously and are putting thorough measures in place to ensure quality of care and peace of mind for our residents and their families.”